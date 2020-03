Corona: Wolfsburgerin Engen spendet zehn Prozent ihres Gehalts

View this post on Instagram

With everything happening with COVID-19 I have asked my club to waive 10 % of my salary in order to help people who really need financial support these days. The idea was developed along with other players - and we hope it will be used to help someone who’s been affected by the pandemic. Hopefully more players will get involved and take action - to give back to the communities who support us and cheer us on 🤍 Stay safe! #SocialResponsibility