Afghanistan: So gefährlich ist der Protest der Frauen gegen die Taliban

Afghan women shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan protest near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul on September 7, 2021. - The Taliban on September 7, 2021 fired shots into the air to disperse crowds who had gathered for an anti-Pakistan rally in the capital, the latest protest since the hardline Islamist movement swept to power last month. (Photo by Hoshang Hashimi / AFP)

Foto: Hoshang Hashimi / AFP