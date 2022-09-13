Neue Waldbrände wüten im Südwesten Frankreichs

Di., 13.09.2022, 10.53 Uhr

Im Südwesten Frankreich ist im Departement Gironde abermals ein Waldbrand ausgebrochen. Außergewöhnlich hohe Temperaturen um die 37 Grad erschweren die Löscharbeiten. "We hope that we will have rain in an hour, for the moment the air is very hot, very dry and the weather is extremely unfavourable for maintaining the fire," explains Fabrice Thibier, deputy prefect of Lesparre-Medoc. ++ COMPLETES VIDI32J994J_EN ++ ++ COMPLETES VIDI32J994J_EN ++ ++ COMPLETES VIDI32J994J_EN ++ ++ COMPLETES VIDI32J994J_EN ++

Video: Umwelt, Wissenschaft, Technik, Forschung, Katastrophe, Unglück