Biontech & Moderna als Booster: Welcher Corona-Impfstoff ist besser?

💡New VACCINE RANKING of ability to neutralize #Omicron—Moderna appears to be the strongest against Omicron in this study, but still big drop. Pfizer next best (but we know infection efficacy is 30-34%), AstraZeneca & Sinopharm poor. J&J & Sputnik = zero.🧵https://t.co/5xmnXH2XaJ pic.twitter.com/eZq8jbMEsQ