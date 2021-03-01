Update Road-Movie "Nomadland" gewinnt Top-Globe dpa 01.03.2021, 05:15 0 0 Mit ihrem Film "Nomadland" hat Chloé Zhao bereits zahlreiche Filmpreise abgeräumt. Jetzt kommt ein Golden Globe dazu. Foto: dpa Beverly Hills/New York. Das Road-Movie "Nomadland" von Regisseurin Chloé Zhao hat den Golden Globe als bestes Filmdrama gewonnen. Das gab der Verband der Auslandspresse in der Nacht zum Montag bekannt. © dpa-infocom, dpa:210301-99-634337/4 Anmeldung Noch nicht bei der Wolfsburger Nachrichten? Kommentar-Profil anlegen Ich habe die NETIQUETTE und die DATENSCHUTZERKLÄRUNG gelesen und akzeptiere diese.* *Pflichtfelder